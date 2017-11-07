Surgical, N95 or Totobobo: Which mask will protect you from Delhi’s toxic air?

Pollution in many parts of northern India hit a dangerous level and the quality of air in New Delhi was declared as “severe” on Tuesday as the capital experienced a hazy morning.

The Indian Meteorological Department said the haze was fog and not smog, but air quality levels were the worst for the second time in New Delhi since Diwali putting everyone at risk to high levels of particulate matter that settles deep in the lungs.

Masks can help keep out the particles found in the air including dust, dirt, soot and smoke to a large extent.

Here’s how you can choose a mask that suits your needs and budget: