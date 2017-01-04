High-tech equipment boost treatment outcome at Sports Injury Centre

New Delhi

Athletes and patients with joint problems being treated at the Sports Injury Centre will now be able to receive treatment using two more high-end equipment that were inaugurated on Monday. The machines will help doctors rehabilitate sportspersons better and perform total knee-replacement with precision.

The Bio Feedback Digital Rehab Hip and Knee Analysis System help in devising a workout plan for athletes, who have suffered hip or knee injury. It is a five-piece equipment that helps athletes in building muscle strength and movement after an injury.

“The biggest plus point of the equipment is that the sensors provide data on the muscle strength and range of motion, using the uninjured leg as the baseline. Without this, we could just subjectively tell that there is loss in muscle strength and devise the treatment plan accordingly,” said Dr Deepak Chaudhary, director of SIC.

Even the training done by the athletes on the equipment is registered digitally and the treatment plan can be altered accordingly.

“Everything is recorded digitally in a logbook, which helps the person reach meet exercise targets. The monitoring system is especially beneficial for the athletes. A customised workout plan also means that the sportsperson can return to active sports sooner,” said Col Bibhu Nayak, physiotherapy specialist.

The other equipment, computer assisted navigation total-knee replacement, helps doctors in determining the exact angle in which the knee implant has to be fixed, thereby extending the life of the implant. The technology is available at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and a few private facilities in the city.

Both the machines cost around Rs 1.6 crore.