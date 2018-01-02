 72 year old Helen Mirren poses topless in a pool for magazine. See pics | hollywood | Hindustan Times
72 year old Helen Mirren poses topless in a pool for magazine. See pics

Helen Mirren has posed in a swimming pool, naked, for Rhapsody magazine’s cover story.

hollywood Updated: Jan 02, 2018 18:02 IST
Helen Mirren says she has come to terms with being called an object of desire for years.
Helen Mirren says she has come to terms with being called an object of desire for years.(Instagram)

Veteran actor Dame Helen Mirren, 72, has posed topless in a pool. Mirren, who has been acting for over 50 years, opened up about being called a sex symbol while going topless for the cover of Rhapsody magazine, reports Dailymail.co.uk.

In the photograph, Mirren stripped off in the pool, with only the water to cover her modesty.

“I’ve had to come to terms with it over a long period of time, luckily it’s fading now,” Mirren said while accepting that she was an object of desire.

