‘Abdul’ Ali Fazal to felicitate ‘Victoria’ Judi Dench at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Ali will be delivering a speech at the ceremony, in which he will be joined by actors Jeff Bridges and Armie Hammer.

hollywood Updated: Dec 02, 2017 13:30 IST
Victoria And Abdul was badly panned by the critics.
Actor Ali Fazal will felicitate his Victoria And Abdul co-actor Judi Dench at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. Dench will be honoured with the annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Films.

Ali will be joining three of her co-stars for a special tribute presentation, his spokesperson said in a statement.

He will be delivering a speech at the ceremony, in which he will be joined by actors Jeff Bridges and Armie Hammer.

The film fest is to be held at the end of next month.

