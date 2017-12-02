‘Abdul’ Ali Fazal to felicitate ‘Victoria’ Judi Dench at Santa Barbara Film Festival

Actor Ali Fazal will felicitate his Victoria And Abdul co-actor Judi Dench at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. Dench will be honoured with the annual Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Films.

Ali will be joining three of her co-stars for a special tribute presentation, his spokesperson said in a statement.

He will be delivering a speech at the ceremony, in which he will be joined by actors Jeff Bridges and Armie Hammer.

The film fest is to be held at the end of next month.