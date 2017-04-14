 Abigail Breslin pens note about being sexually assaulted by someone she knew | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 14, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Abigail Breslin pens note about being sexually assaulted by someone she knew

Abigail Breslin took to Instagram to share a note about being sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

hollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2017 20:14 IST
Abigail Breslin

Abigail Breslin was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Little Miss Sunshine.

Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail Breslin has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by someone close to her.

The 21-year-old star took to Instagram, where she posted a note addressing the issue and said that sex is about consent and no relationship can force one into it.

i knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence

A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on

“You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you’re in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent,” note posted by Breslin read.

Urging the victims to speak up for themselves, the Maggie actor captioned the picture as, “I knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #BreakTheSilence”.

The US observes April as the Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you