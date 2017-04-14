Abigail Breslin pens note about being sexually assaulted by someone she knew

Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail Breslin has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by someone close to her.

The 21-year-old star took to Instagram, where she posted a note addressing the issue and said that sex is about consent and no relationship can force one into it.

i knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 10, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

“You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you’re in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent,” note posted by Breslin read.

Urging the victims to speak up for themselves, the Maggie actor captioned the picture as, “I knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #BreakTheSilence”.

The US observes April as the Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

