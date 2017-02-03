Actor Nicole Kidman planning a ‘tell-all’ autobiography

Actress Nicole Kidman is planning to write her autobiography.

According to a source, the Oscar winner has decided to pen a tell-all book which will go into detail about her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise and her life with husband Keith Urban, who spent time in rehab in 2007 for alcoholism, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Kidman is said to have had some initial contact from publishers about the book with millions being offered for it.

There’s never been a better time for the superstar to finally consider coming clean. Nicole is famous for fiercely guarding her privacy,” the source told Star magazine.

“But I can guarantee you that if she was willing to write a real ‘tell-all’ biography – that includes opening up about her divorce from Tom Cruise – she’d be able to get $8 million from a publisher.

“Her shocking split from Tom Cruise, her rough patch with Keith and everything in between – that would be one heck of a read,” the source added.

Kidman and Cruise, who have two adopted children – Isabella and Connor together, married on Christmas Eve in 1990 after meeting and falling in love on the set of Days of Thunder in 1989.

After they split, Kidman got married to Urban in June 2006. Together, they have two daughters named Sunday and Faith.

