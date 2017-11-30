All the Money in the World new trailer: Ridley Scott pulls off a miracle, reshoots Kevin Spacey’s role in days

Ridley Scott has pulled off something incredible. Just days after news broke about Kevin Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct, the Academy Award-winning director made the decision to axe him from his upcoming movie, and recast his role with Christopher Plummer. To make matters more challenging, he didn’t deviate from the film’s December 22 release date. Now, having completed a nine-day reshoot schedule with less than a month to go till release day, a new trailer for All the Money in the World has been released - Spacey-free and featuring Plummer, and on Scott’s 80th birthday.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Scott offered his initial reaction to hearing news of Spacey’s misconduct, and why he chose to eliminate him from his film. “I was finished with the film and was in Abbey Road finalising the music. Someone was like: Guess what? And that’s where it began. I sat and thought about it and realized, we cannot. You can’t tolerate any kind of behaviour like that. And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple.”

Interestingly, Plummer was reportedly Scott’s first choice for the role of mysterious billionaire J Paul Getty, but the studio insisted on a bigger name for the flashy part. Before he was sacked, Spacey was being touted as a possible Oscar contender for his performance, which we saw glimpses of in the film’s first trailer, which has since been removed.

Speaking about how he managed to pull off this unprecedented feat - reshoots began on November 20 and concluded on the 29th - Scott told EW, “Because I know I can deliver. I move like lightning. I’m already two scenes ahead. It’s simple! If you know what you’re doing, you don’t need 19 takes. You do one for the actor, one for me. It’s all planned out. When you storyboard, you’ve already pre-filmed the movie in your head — the wide shots, close shots, establishing shots. You’ve gotten some of your weird ideas when you’re quietly sitting, storyboarding by yourself. After a while you learn to trust and listen to your intuition. And I listen to mine. I trust it.”

Kevin Spacey as J Paul Getty in All the Money in the World - a performance we will never see.

The film was being edited simultaneously during reshoots, with Scott sending daily footage over to the editors to rework in the completed film. The entire process was said to have escalated the film’s $40 million budget by another $10 million. As for the new trailer, it’s decidedly different in tone from the one we saw earlier - it’s designed more like a thriller than a drama, and highlights Plummer’s involvement more than the first trailer did Spacey’s.

All the Money in the World is about the infamous kidnapping of J Paul Getty III, and his billionaire grandfather’s refusal to pay ransom money. The film also stars Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams.

