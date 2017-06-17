Amitabh Bachchan, Leonardo DiCaprio, The Great Gatsby, Cannes, and sweet nostalgia

Amitabh Bachchan went gone down memory lane and remembered the time he shot with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio on The Great Gatsby.

Amitabh shared a photograph of himself along with DiCaprio from the premiere of the 2013 film The Great Gatsby on his Tumblr blog and wrote: “The Great Gatsby premiere at Cannes and with the star Leonardo DiCaprio at the red carpet and then on stage. Me giving introduction speech in Hindi. 100 years of Indian Cinema. He a most humble and down to earth co-star.”

The 74-year-old also added that DiCaprio was “caring and considerate through out the making of the film.”

The star is prepping for Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Aamir Khan. He will also be seen playing a 102-year-old man in an upcoming film 102 Not Out, along with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more