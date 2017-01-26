An important part of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s body was ripped off during Mad Max

Actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has revealed that she had no eyelashes for months after they were accidentally ripped out on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

The British supermodel-turned-actor landed a part as a pregnant rape victim, named Splendid, opposite leading lady Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy in the hit 2015 film, and when it came to makeup and wardrobe, things turned out to be almost as gritty as the movie’s plotline.

“I had to have my whole body cast, they were making a fake body of me for Mad Max, and they put the cast over my head,” Rosie recalled during an appearance on UK chat show This Morning.

“It was a very weird and surreal moment and as they took it off it pulled out all my eyelashes - because the plaster got into my eyelashes and it pulled them all out! So, for about three months, I had no eyelashes.

“That was probably the biggest make-up or beauty fail and it was quite painful! It was quite dramatic as well.”

