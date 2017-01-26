 An important part of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s body was ripped off during Mad Max | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

An important part of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s body was ripped off during Mad Max

hollywood Updated: Jan 26, 2017 16:17 IST
PTI
Highlight Story

Mad Max: Fury Road released in 2015 and won 6 Oscars.

Actor Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has revealed that she had no eyelashes for months after they were accidentally ripped out on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

The British supermodel-turned-actor landed a part as a pregnant rape victim, named Splendid, opposite leading lady Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy in the hit 2015 film, and when it came to makeup and wardrobe, things turned out to be almost as gritty as the movie’s plotline.

“I had to have my whole body cast, they were making a fake body of me for Mad Max, and they put the cast over my head,” Rosie recalled during an appearance on UK chat show This Morning.

“It was a very weird and surreal moment and as they took it off it pulled out all my eyelashes - because the plaster got into my eyelashes and it pulled them all out! So, for about three months, I had no eyelashes.

“That was probably the biggest make-up or beauty fail and it was quite painful! It was quite dramatic as well.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you