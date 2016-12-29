Andrew Garfield admits playing Spider-Man was a struggle

Actor Andrew Garfield says he “struggled” to play Spider-Man and found it difficult to portray the character because he didn’t feel like he was the best fit to play the character.

Garfield played the superhero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

“(The role brought) a different set of values and a different hierarchy of priorities,” Garfield told TheWrap while recalling his different roles in his previous movies like The Social Network and Never Let Me Go, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“And we all know what those are. I struggled with that. I wasn’t having the total experience that I remembered having,” he added.

Before Garfield, actor Tobey Maguire played Spider-Man in three movies.

The character is currently being depicted by Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

