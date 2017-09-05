Angelina Jolie brings all her kids out to the premiere of her new film. See pics
Angelina Jolie recently attended the premier of her upcoming film First They Killed My Father at Telluride Film Festival in Colorado with her six children.hollywood Updated: Sep 05, 2017 14:53 IST
Angelina Jolie recently attended the premier of her upcoming film First They Killed My Father at Telluride Film Festival in Colorado with her six children.
The actor-turned-director posed for photos alongside all of her children Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.
The children were all casually dressed, while Jolie wore a white long-sleeved dress with beaded detailing, reports People Magazine.
🇧🇷 #AngelinaJolie fez uma surpresa ao parar no #TellurideFilmFestival quando ela trouxe seus seis filhos. Jolie tirou fotos ao lado de todos os seus filhos - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh e gemeos Vivienne e Knox - e as jovens estrelas do filme, Sareum Srey Moch e Kimhak Mun. A atriz e diretor estava no festival de cinema de Colorado para estrear seu novo filme, '#FirstTheyKilledMyFather'. ___________________________________________________ 🇺🇸 #AngelinaJolie made her surprise stop at the #TellurideFilmFestival a family affair when she brought along her six children. Jolie posed for photos alongside all of her kids—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox—and her film’s young stars, Sareum Srey Moch and Kimhak Mun. The actress-turned-director was at the Colorado film festival to premiere her new film, 'First They Killed My Father.' #AngelinaJolie #Família #Family #Filme #celebrity #model #actor #celebrity #Theater #Movie #Celebrity #Premiere #Pic #Actor #actress #Cinema #Filme #Celebridade #Film #Cena #Photography #Scene #CiaCine
The 42-year-old was at the Telluride film festival to premiere her new film, First They Killed My Father, which she directed, produced and co-wrote.
The film is based on Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung’s memoir, which documents her experience as a young girl under the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge.
Jolie and her family were joined by Ung, the film’s young stars Sareum Srey Moch (who plays Ung) and Kimhak Mun.
The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 15.
Follow @htshowbiz for more