Angelina Jolie brings all her kids out to the premiere of her new film. See pics

Angelina Jolie recently attended the premier of her upcoming film First They Killed My Father at Telluride Film Festival in Colorado with her six children.

The actor-turned-director posed for photos alongside all of her children Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The children were all casually dressed, while Jolie wore a white long-sleeved dress with beaded detailing, reports People Magazine.

The 42-year-old was at the Telluride film festival to premiere her new film, First They Killed My Father, which she directed, produced and co-wrote.

The film is based on Cambodian human rights activist Loung Ung’s memoir, which documents her experience as a young girl under the brutal rule of the Khmer Rouge.

Jolie and her family were joined by Ung, the film’s young stars Sareum Srey Moch (who plays Ung) and Kimhak Mun.

The film is set to premiere on Netflix on September 15.

