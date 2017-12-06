 Angelina Jolie thought working with Brad Pitt on By The Sea would help them to communicate | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 06, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Angelina Jolie thought working with Brad Pitt on By The Sea would help them to communicate

Angelina Jolie has said in an interview that she hoped working with Brad Pitt on By The Sea would help them communicate better as that’s how they first fell in love.

hollywood Updated: Dec 06, 2017 11:17 IST
Angelina Jolie says that while the film didn’t help them say things that would’ve helped their relationship, it did help them say things that needed saying.
Angelina Jolie says that while the film didn’t help them say things that would’ve helped their relationship, it did help them say things that needed saying.

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie, who separated from her estranged husband Brad Pitt in September 2016, has admitted that she thought of working with him on By The Sea so that they can improve their communication as a couple.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the actress admitted she thought it could have had a positive impact on their relationship by working together on a big project.

While speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s podcast ‘Awards Chatter’, she said, “We had met working together and we worked together well. I wanted us to do some serious work together. I thought it would be a good way for us to communicate. In some ways it was, and in some ways we learned some things. But there was a heaviness probably during that situation that carried on and it wasn’t because of the film.”

Adding, “It was something that we were dealing. Things happen for different reasons, and things, why did I write that exact piece? Why did we feel that way when we made it? I’m not sure.”

The couple met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005, and Jolie candidly explained how she had a difficult time in the decade after they sparked a romance.

The Maleficent star noted, “Over the span of that decade, I did lose my mother. I did have my mastectomy, and I did then have an ovarian cancer scare and have that surgery as well, and other things of course that happened in life that you go through.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shooting for By The Sea.

“A piece of art can be something that’s healing or something that’s difficult. I don’t know. I’m glad we did that film because we did explore something together. Whatever it was maybe it didn’t solve certain things, but we did communicate something that needed to be communicated to each other,” he said.

Together, the former couple have Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from hollywood
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you