Are Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender getting married? Secret Ibiza wedding rumoured

According to local media reports, Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and Oscar-nominated star Michael Fassbender have reportedly organised a secret wedding that only a select few will be invited to.

The Macbeth actor and his The Light Between Oceans co-star have planned a secret ceremony on the island of Ibiza.

The details of the ceremony are still kept in wraps and the guest list is also not revealed.

The news comes just two months after the couple was reported to have moved in together in London.

Alicia and Michael first got together in November 2014 whilst filming The Light Between Oceans.

While talking to the Vanity Fair earlier this year Alicia recalled the moment they first met, how she felt “terrified and very alone” when she first arrived on set, but was immediately put at ease by Michael.

Follow @htshowbiz for more