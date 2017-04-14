 Are Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev dating? | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Are Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev dating?

Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev were spotted getting cosy at a movie premiere, sparking dating rumours.

hollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2017 18:50 IST
Orlando Bloom

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev are reportedly dating after they were spotted getting cosy at a movie premiere.

Dobrev, 28, and 40-year-old Bloom attended the premiere of The Promise in Los Angeles, reported Ace Showbiz.

Actor Orlando Bloom. (REUTERS)

The duo stepped out in style at the event that took place at TCL Chinese Theatre.

They were joined by the movie’s cast members that included Christian Bale, Angela Sarafyan and Charlotte Le Bon when hitting the red carpet.

Bloom and Dobrev’s dating rumours comes just days after the British actor addressed his break-up from singer Katy Perry.

