Are Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev dating?

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev are reportedly dating after they were spotted getting cosy at a movie premiere.

Dobrev, 28, and 40-year-old Bloom attended the premiere of The Promise in Los Angeles, reported Ace Showbiz.

The duo stepped out in style at the event that took place at TCL Chinese Theatre.

They were joined by the movie’s cast members that included Christian Bale, Angela Sarafyan and Charlotte Le Bon when hitting the red carpet.

Bloom and Dobrev’s dating rumours comes just days after the British actor addressed his break-up from singer Katy Perry.

