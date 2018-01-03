Arrival director Denis Villeneuve was offered Bond 25. Here’s why he didn’t take it up

Hollywood director Denis Villeneuve, who was a front-runner to direct the upcoming Bond movie, has revealed that he could not commit to the movie as he has projects lined up. According to the Independent, the Blade Runner 2049 director has said that he was indeed approached for Bond 25 to replace outgoing director Sam Mendes, who made Skyfall and Spectre, the last two .

Villeneuve said, “I said to Barbara [Broccoli], I would love to work with you and with Daniel, but I’m engaged. I will love to do it, honestly. I’m a spoiled filmmaker right now. I think Daniel Craig is a fantastic actor and I would like to, but several months ago I came for Dune and I engaged myself. I committed myself and I’m someone that doesn’t step back.”

The director shared that he always commits to one project at a time and he did the same when he had to helm Blade Runner 2049, while he was busy with Arrival.

Denis Villeneuve on the set of Blade runner with Ryan Gosling.

“I remember I committed to do Enemy, they came with Prisoners. I said, I need to do Enemy first, and I had to break to bend the schedule. I did the same with Arrival and Blade Runner 2049. I did Blade Runner, one of my conditions was that I would have time to do Arrival first. Once I commit, I commit,” noted Villeneuve.

The Prisoners helmer ultimately chose the upcoming remake of David Lynch’s Dune over Bond, but insists a 007 movie is a “fantasy” of his that he hopes to realise at a later date.

Denis Villeneuve on the sets of Arrival with Amy Adams.

He explained, “When Legendary offered me to do Dune, on a silver plate? Which was like my dream project that I’m dreaming to do for 30 years? I said yes right away. I want to honour that. It doesn’t mean the movie will happen, maybe in six months the movie will - and Bond is an old fantasy of mine, but I can’t be in two places at the same time. It’s a strange year because I would love to do a James Bond. I need to focus.”

Bond 25 still has no director. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan is now considered to be a front-runner for helming the project.

Follow @htshowbiz for more