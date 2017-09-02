As Salma Hayek turns 51, here are 10 pics that prove she looks like a goddess

Salma Hayek, as she herself said, is her own work of art. The actor-model, who famously turned down Donald Trump before he was US President, turns 51 on Saturday. Now, she is among the select few around the planet who make you believe that going ageless is actually a thing. Having said that, Salma sure got a head start being one of the most dazzling divas of the last few decades.

The actor spoke about how her “body confidence” was not so good when she turned 50. “Well I am entering my 50s, so your body confidence isn’t that good,” she admitted. “I think it depends on the day. For everybody, there’s some days you say, ‘This is it,’ and you love it. Then there are days when you go, ‘This cannot be it! Is this really it?’ So I think it’s up and down all the time!” she told InStyle magazine last year. She should not have worried. As these 10 pictures from her Instagram account prove, she is quite the queen.

I am so bad at posting magazine covers but luckily I have fantastic fan pages that keep on top of it - gracias lo agradezco! #tbt #ellefrance A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans. #agua la necesidad más hermosa deliciosa y preciosa del ser humano A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 11, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Life is #sweet and full of #color. La vida es dulce y llena de color #candy @miamaestro 📸 A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Another #tbt from last month's #numerohomme, gracias #salmahayekmx A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 31, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Y esto de #editmagazine #tbt 🙏 A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Aug 31, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Happy #tbt 😘 A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Dec 1, 2016 at 9:56am PST

Happy to be on the cover of the 10th anniversary of @gqmexico #GQMX10 Feliz de protagonizar la portada del dècimo aniversario de @gqmexico photo by @nicobustos Art direction @fd0carrillo @alfonsoparragq Styling @mayazep A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Oct 26, 2016 at 10:03am PDT

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on May 31, 2016 at 3:46am PDT

#pomellato #beauty A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Mar 5, 2016 at 10:12am PST

So, what does Salma have to say about bringing out your inner queen? “You have to get up and become your own work of art; from the moment you put yourself together.”

