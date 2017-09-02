As Salma Hayek turns 51, here are 10 pics that prove she looks like a goddess
On Salma Hayek's birthday, here are 10 photos that prove this 51-year-old actor is ageless. Updated: Sep 02, 2017
Salma Hayek, as she herself said, is her own work of art. The actor-model, who famously turned down Donald Trump before he was US President, turns 51 on Saturday. Now, she is among the select few around the planet who make you believe that going ageless is actually a thing. Having said that, Salma sure got a head start being one of the most dazzling divas of the last few decades.
The actor spoke about how her “body confidence” was not so good when she turned 50. “Well I am entering my 50s, so your body confidence isn’t that good,” she admitted. “I think it depends on the day. For everybody, there’s some days you say, ‘This is it,’ and you love it. Then there are days when you go, ‘This cannot be it! Is this really it?’ So I think it’s up and down all the time!” she told InStyle magazine last year. She should not have worried. As these 10 pictures from her Instagram account prove, she is quite the queen.
So, what does Salma have to say about bringing out your inner queen? “You have to get up and become your own work of art; from the moment you put yourself together.”
