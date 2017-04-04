 Avatar 2: Shooting to begin in fall, won’t be ready for 2018 release | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 04, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Avatar 2: Shooting to begin in fall, won’t be ready for 2018 release

Sigourney Weaver, who played Grace Augustine in Avatar, has said the shooting for Avatar 2 will begin in autumn this year. The film won’t, however, be ready for release in 2018.

hollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2017 14:08 IST
IANS
Avatar

Director James Cameron has announced that the scripts for 4 sequels to Avatar are already finalised. (REUTERS)

Actress Sigourney Weaver, who played the role of Grace Augustine in Avatar, has said the shooting for the epic science fiction films sequel will begin in autumn this year. “We’re starting. We’re starting training, and we’re starting -- hmm, I probably can’t say anything. We will be actually shooting it by the fall,” Weaver told hollywoodreporter.com.

Earlier, director James Cameron announced that the scripts of all four Avatar sequels are completed and that stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana were set to return alongside Weaver. However, he later said the second film won’t be ready for a 2018 release date.

Read more

Weaver assured that audiences’ patience will be rewarded in time. “I’m telling you, these scripts are so amazing, I’m not worried about (disappointing fans) at all. Am I worried about how we’re going to bring them to life? Yes, because they’re so ambitious. They’re so worth it. They’re well worth waiting for. I’m not worried about that at all. We’re trying to get it done as quickly as possible,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you