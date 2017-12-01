Avengers: Infinity War is the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in just 24 hours

Did we see it coming? Yes. Does it make us any less excited? Absolutely not.

Marvel has proved once again how they have the most loyal fans with its trailer for upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War. The trailer is now the most viewed trailer of all time.

Marvel Entertainment and The Avengers pages on Twitter posted a note of thanks to their fans for the same. “Thank you to the best fans in the universe for making Marvel Studios’ “@Avengers: #InfinityWar” the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in 24 hours!,” the tweet read.

Thank you to the best fans in the universe for making Marvel Studios' "@Avengers: #InfinityWar" the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in 24 hours! 👏 pic.twitter.com/aLP7teroBe — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 30, 2017

The trailer was released on November 29 after a poster revealed just a day before. Actors Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and others also shared the YouTube link on their social media.

Avengers: Infinity War, along with its sequel, will close out Phase IV of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. Infinity War will unite characters from several movies in the franchise. It’ll bring the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy together with Dr Stephen Strange and also the Ant-Man as they take on their most formidable foe yet, whose arrival has been teased in several films leading up to Infinity War. Finally armed with the Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos can begin his ultimate plan for global domination.

The film stars Robert, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and more. It is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who’ve directed the two previous Captain America movies, and is scheduled for a May 4, 2018 release.

