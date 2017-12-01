Avengers Infinity War to hit screens in India a week before the US

Avengers Infinity War is the biggest superhero movie in terms of scale and the number of heroes who would be part of the film. It is slated to release on May 4 in the US, but fans in India do not have to wait that long. The makers have announced that the film will release a week earlier in India, on April 27, 2018.

The trailer released on November 29 to a massive response from fans who are super-excited to see Avengers get bigger. From Iron Man, Captain America, The Hulk and Thor to Star-Lord, Black Panther and Doctor Strange, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ready to take fans on a thrilling journey. Supervillain Thanos - who is searching for Infinity Stones - has also got fans excited about the meanest and strongest super villain of MCU.

“With every title, the popularity and fan following of Marvel’s superheroes has grown exponentially in the country. Through the unique storytelling, action adventure, quirky humour and superlative content, Marvel movies are among the most-awaited movies in India,” Bikram Duggal, head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement.

“And the initial peek through the trailer has quadrupled the expectations and response. With so much love and anticipation around Avengers: Infinity War, we decided to make the movie special for Indian fans by releasing it earlier by a week before it opens in the US,” Duggal added.

There are multiple Easter eggs in the trailer and fans are going gaga as they are discussing each one at length. One of the things that everyone is excited about is the scene where we see one of Thanos’ cronies taking Vision’s mind stone and then we also see a man with Scarlet Witch, which fans are assuming is the human form that Vision takes.

