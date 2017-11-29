Avengers Infinity War trailer: Thanos makes Iron Man, Dr Strange and Spider-Man gape in terror

The first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, the culmination of a decade-long cinematic series that began with 2008’s Iron Man, was released online on Wednesday. The superhero extravaganza, along with its direct sequel, will close out Phase IV of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

Infinity War will reunite characters from several Marvel movies whose paths haven’t crossed yet. It’ll bring the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy together as they take on their most formidable foe yet - Josh Brolin’s Thanos, whose arrival has been teased in several films leading up to Infinity War. Finally armed with the Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos can begin his ultimate plan for global domination.

“There will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige teased.

Feige termed the film “the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as started in May of 2008” with the release of the first Iron Man movie.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and more. It is directed by Joe & Anthony Russo, who’ve directed the two previous Captain America movies, and is scheduled for a May 4, 2018 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more