Avengers: Infinity War - While you prepare for trailer release today, check out the first poster

Ahead of the release of the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel debuted the first teaser poster of the upcoming superhero film on Tuesday.

2018 marks the 10th anniversary of the release of Iron Man, which kicked off Marvel Studios’ grand cinematic universe and according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, while Infinity War Par 1 will be a culmination of everything we’ve seen so far, it will also be the beginning of something new.

Feige has confirmed there would be 20 more films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Feige said, “Marvel is 22 movies in and we’ve got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that’s come before - intentionally. Avengers 4 will bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.”

“There will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting. Everything after,” he added.

Contracts for key actors like Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) are all set to run out after the last Avengers movie.

However, it has been rumoured that the franchise would continue with the likes of newcomers Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

