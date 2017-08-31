Baadshaho: Can Ajay Devgn’s film outclass these five thrilling Hollywood heist movies?

With Ajay Devgn’s Baadshaho only a day away from release, all eyes are on how the star - who’s established himself as an action hero with films such as the Singham series, and his previous effort, Shivaay - can match up to foreign standards.

Shivaay was a huge step forward in that regard. It’s large-scale action set pieces, visual effects and stunts were appreciated even by the film’s detractors. But Baadshaho, a film which reunites him with Emraam Hashmi and director Milan Luthria, isn’t an epic action film. It’s a heist movie.

Furthermore, it’s a heist movie which, at least from the little we’ve seen in the trailers, sticks to the tried and tested heist movie rules - a charming leader assembles a motley crew of misfits with specific talents, and they take on a rich adversary.

Of course, several films have played around with these rules before. We’re going to avoid the Ocean’s movies, the latter Fast & Furious films, and Now You See Mes for this list, because they’re popular and most people have seen at least some of them. So here are some that seem to have inspired Devgn and his team:

The Bank Job (2008)

Jason Statham utlises the oodles of charm at his disposal - not to mention his renowned skills as an action hero - in this stylish, period heist thriller in which a rag-tag group attempts to break into a secure bank vault in which compromising pictures of Princess Margaret are hidden. It’s based on an unsolved real life crime.

Tower Heist (2011)

A key ingredient of a good heist movie is having an all-star cast. Tower Heist, directed by Brett Ratner brought in Ben Stiller, Casey Affleck, Matthew Broderick and everyone’s favourite, Eddie Murphy, against a Donald Trump-like mogul, played by Alan Alda.

The Italian Job (2003)

Mark Wahlberg plays the leader against Edward Norton’s backstabbing villain in this remake of the classic ‘60s movie that starred Michael Caine. Like Baadshaho, vehicles play an important role in the team’s strategy.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000)

Another remake of a classic movie, this one features Nicolas Cage and Angelina Jolie in a race against time as the crew attempts to steal dozens of expensive cars for a notorious British gangster.

Logan Lucky (2017)

We haven’t seen it yet - it’s coming to India this month - but its pedigree is enough to see how it performs soon after Baadshaho. Starring Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and an unrecognisable Daniel Craig, the film marks the long-awaited return to the big screen for director Steven Soderbergh (director of the three Oceans movies).

