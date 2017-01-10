 BAFTA: La La Land leads the race with 11 nominations | hollywood | Hindustan Times
BAFTA: La La Land leads the race with 11 nominations

hollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2017 14:30 IST
AP
AP
Highlight Story

La La Land stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in lead roles.

The list of final nominations for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) are out and the jazz musical La La Land is leading the race with 11 BAFTA nominations.

The sweet-tempered Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone romance is up for best picture, director, actor and actress at the British awards, which are considered a strong indicator of likely success at Hollywood’s prize-giving next month.

Read more

The nominations add to the musical’s momentum after it won seven prizes at the Golden Globes Monday morning.

Philosophical sci-fi yarn Arrival and psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals have nine nominations each for the UK equivalent of the Oscars, better known as BAFTAs.

Best-picture nominees are La La Land; Arrival; I, Daniel Blake; Moonlight; and Manchester by the Sea.

Best-actor nominees are Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge; Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea; Jake Gyllenhaal for Nocturnal Animals; Gosling for La La Land; and Viggo Mortensen for Captain Fantastic.

Best-actress contenders are Amy Adams for Arrival; Emily Blunt for The Girl on the Train; Stone for La La Land; Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins; and Natalie Portman for Jackie.

Winners of the British trophies will be announced at London’s Royal Albert Hall on February 12, two weeks before the Oscars.

The BAFTAs differ from their U.S. counterpart in having a separate category for best British film. The nominees are I, Daniel Blake; American Honey; Denial; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; Notes on Blindness; and Under the Shadow.

The complete list of nominations is here.

Recommended for you

<