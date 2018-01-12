Based on Infinity War wrap cake, Twitter is guessing which Avengers will die in the film. See pic

You have to be makers of the most awaited film on Earth when even the photo of a cake shared by you can spark fan theories about the film. The next two Avengers films have led to a mammoth amount of speculation and now the production’s wrap cake has led to some more.

Infinity War and Avengers 4 directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a photo of the wrap cake. The cake has Thanos holding two Infinity Stones and holding Thanos up are hands belonging to certain Avengers.

While it might be, well, just a cake, it was not enough to stop the legions of fans.They wondered what the hands symbolised? More importantly, to which Avengers they belonged? Also, does it reveal something about the plot of the film? What does the cake say about the infinity stones?

Here are the tweets…

Are those the hands of the people who die in Infinity War?! https://t.co/vG6vOOlS0V — ❄Sami Snowsa❄ (@TheAssassyn1459) January 11, 2018

People are making assumptions about character deaths based on the #InfinityWar cake. Maybe instead, they're the characters responsible for defeating Thanos? pic.twitter.com/mRhfrQhXvu — Greig T (@GreigT13) January 12, 2018

Theory about be Avengers 4 wrap party cake, and one I’ve had for a while - they trap Thanos in a pocket universe. The standard universe is changes, giving Marvel license to recast roles like Wolverine with new actors. pic.twitter.com/DNNMznnxCd — Dave Cook (@davescook) January 12, 2018

When you’re trying to figure out the plot of the new avengers movie based on the movie wrap cake... pic.twitter.com/gExdjVt3M1 — Noor Ullah (@noorzohaa) January 12, 2018

Also visible are some Avengers-affiliated logos at the side of the cake: Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and Black Widow. Avengers: Infinity War is set to release on May 28.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Anthony Mackie as the Falcon, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.