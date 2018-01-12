 Based on Infinity War wrap cake, Twitter is guessing which Avengers will die in the film. See pic | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Based on Infinity War wrap cake, Twitter is guessing which Avengers will die in the film. See pic

The internet is busy deducing who will die in Avengers 3 and 4 based on wrap cake shared by Infinity War directors, Joe and Anthony Russo.

hollywood Updated: Jan 12, 2018 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Avengers: Infinity War promo art.
You have to be makers of the most awaited film on Earth when even the photo of a cake shared by you can spark fan theories about the film. The next two Avengers films have led to a mammoth amount of speculation and now the production’s wrap cake has led to some more.

Infinity War and Avengers 4 directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared a photo of the wrap cake. The cake has Thanos holding two Infinity Stones and holding Thanos up are hands belonging to certain Avengers.

While it might be, well, just a cake, it was not enough to stop the legions of fans.They wondered what the hands symbolised? More importantly, to which Avengers they belonged? Also, does it reveal something about the plot of the film? What does the cake say about the infinity stones?

Here are the tweets…

Also visible are some Avengers-affiliated logos at the side of the cake: Hulk, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and Black Widow. Avengers: Infinity War is set to release on May 28.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Anthony Mackie as the Falcon, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Chris Pratt as Star Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

