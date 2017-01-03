Beauty and the Beast: You’ve never heard Emma Watson sing. Now’s your chance

With the keenly awaited new Beauty and the Beast movie now only months away, a New Year’s treat for fans comes by way of star Emma Watson singing Something There.

Set for release in March 2017, a live-action, CGI-heavy reworking of Disney animated classic Beauty and the Beast is also revisiting one of its musical highlights, as a snippet from the movie confirms.

Here's your exclusive first listen of @EmmaWatson​ singing 'Something There' from Beauty and the Beast. #BeOurGuest pic.twitter.com/AWpcrDmELY — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) December 31, 2016

Emma Watson, well known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise as well as her support of humanitarian and environmental causes, plays the fairy tale’s lead character, Belle.

The song was written as a duet for the 1991 film by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman; with Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens of Downton Abbey plays the Beast.

The Beauty and the Beast Twitter account, which posted the clip, is itself named after another of the film’s songs, Be Our Guest.

Beauty and the Beast is set for a US and Canada theatrical release on March 17, 2017, and the same week across many international territories.

