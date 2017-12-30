Being called ‘former child star’ is derogatory, says Big Daddy star Dylan Sprouse

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star Dylan Sprouse recently confessed that being called ‘former child star’ was insulting. Sprouse told Vulture, “That term is so derogatory”.

“Isn’t it always derogatory? Even ‘young actor’ sounds better. You’re already in a box. But they put you in a smaller box inside that box,” said the Big Daddy star.

“It also implies past tense. It implies you’ve already failed, right? I was actually naïve enough to think that people wouldn’t think of it in that way,” he added.

The 25-year-old actor, who also has a twin brother, Cole, appeared together in movies like Big Daddy. After leaving the Disney Channel at age 18, Sprouse attended the New York University and worked in a restaurant in New York City.

On the work front, Sprouse is shooting for upcoming movie Banana Split and is opening a brewery soon. However, Cole Sprouse is currently a main cast member on the hit CW show Riverdale.