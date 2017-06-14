Believe it or not, Nicole Kidman is turning 50, and this is what she plans to do

Actor Nicole Kidman plans to celebrate her 50th birthday on June 20 with her “divine” husband Keith Urban and children.

“(I want) to hang with my divine husband and my kids and my sister,” Kidman told eonline.com.

Nicole and the country music star share two daughters: Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6. Her younger sister Antonia Kidman will be part of the celebrations too.

Nicole said: “I’ve already been to Australia and saw my mom and it’s too far for her to travel but my sister is coming over with all her children. She has six kids.”

The actor kept most details hush-hush though it seems she will most likely spend the day at home with friends and family. “That’s it for me,” the Oscar winner said.

“I don’t need any big parties; I just need my family around me. If I have my family around me, I am happy.”

