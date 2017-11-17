Ben Affleck calls for men to be accountable, including himself

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck, who was recently accused of touching Hilarie Burton inappropriately during an MTV interview in 2003, vowed to be more “accountable” for his actions after he was accused of groping a woman’s breasts. According to Contactmusic, the Justice League star addressed an accusation made against himself, male privilege and his recent backfired comment about sexual harassment.

The Oscar-winning artist described the claims made against Weinstein as “awful” and “hideous,” and said they tainted the memory of his early movies that he’d worked with the producer on. However, speaking about allegations made by Hilarie Burton, Affleck said, “What I was accused of by a woman was of touching her breast while I gave her a hug. I don’t remember it, but I absolutely apologized for it. I certainly don’t think she’s lying or making it up.”

Affleck explained it was “just the kind of thing that we have to as men, I think as we become more aware of this, be really, really mindful of our behavior and hold ourselves accountable.”

With regards to a recent Justice League press tour interview, during which he appeared to joke about sexual harassment, the ‘Live by Night’ star noted, “It was a serious question and I kind of felt uncomfortable, and didn’t know what to say and laughed awkwardly. It’s a tricky thing to try to handle. I think the most important thing to do is to support the voices coming forward, believe them, and create a business where more women are empowered and in place so less of this happens.”

Adding, “And so that there is a way of reporting this stuff so that people can feel safe doing it.” While speaking on the issue of male privilege, Affleck shared that he thought he would had “a sense of the scope of the problem and I thought I understood it and the truth is I really didn’t.”

Continuing, “I didn’t understand what it’s like to be groped, to be harassed, to be interrupted, talked over, paid less, you know, pushed around, belittled: all the things that women deal with that, for me as a man, I have the privilege of not having to deal with.”

It should be noted that Ben Affleck will be next seen in ‘Justice League’ alongside Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Moma, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill.

