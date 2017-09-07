Ben Affleck’s Accountant director, Gavin O’Connor to helm Suicide Squad 2

Gavin O’Connor, who directed Ben Affleck in the hit action-thriller The Accountant, has been tapped to write and direct Suicide Squad 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The decision comes after months of Warner Bros. searching for someone to direct the sequel to its all-star movie.

Hacksaw Ridge director Mel Gibson was a frontrunner early in the year, while Jaume Collet-Serra, who directed the shark thriller The Shallows, was the favourite in the summer before he took the job directing Jungle Cruise for Disney.

2016’s Suicide Squad was directed by David Ayer, which followed villains Deadshot, Harley Quinn, the Joker, Captain Boomerang and Killer Croc, who are forced into the service of the government in exchange for lighter sentences.

Ayer is now working on Gotham City Sirens with Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie, which centres on the female villains of the DC Universe.

The cast is expected to return for the sequel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more