Ben Affleck thought it would be a good idea to joke about sexual harassment. Twitter left aghast

While doing the press tour for his latest film Justice League, Ben Affleck appeared to make a joke about the ongoing sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood. He did this in the presence of cameras, his fellow Justice League stars, and with the knowledge that he was, like his brother Casey, recently accused of sexual misconduct.

Twitter didn’t let it slide. Several people pointed out that he of all people shouldn’t be making jokes about such a serious issue.

When Affleck’s co-star Ray Fisher was asked about making the DC Universe more diverse by bringing Supergirl into the mix, the young actor said, “I think it would create a different dynamic.”

Affleck blurted, “You following the news at all?” Reactions of the rest of the cast in that moment became memes in a matter of minutes.

Shortly after publicly condemning movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s behaviour - Affleck worked on several films with Weinstein early in his career - he was accused of groping an actor on live TV in 2003. Affleck apologised to her on Twitter, admitting that his behaviour was inappropriate. Soon after that, another woman accused him of having grabbed her from behind at the 2014 Golden Globes. The actor did not address those allegations.

Rose McGowan, who was among the first actors to publicly come out against Weinstein in the New York Times story that set the ball rolling, called Affleck a ‘liar’ on Twitter for claiming that he had no knowledge of Weinstein’s behaviour. She said she had personally confided in him.

In the lead-up to the 2017 Oscars race, Affleck’s brother Casey was accused by two women of sexual assault, which several pundits thought could prove to be an obstacle in the actor’s campaign to win a Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea. He eventually won.

Here are some reactions:

the jl cast’s reactions to ben affleck dropping a joke about all the sexual assault allegations in hollywood is like a renaissance painting pic.twitter.com/HHWjPxPkt5 — gracelord (@rickdeckards) November 14, 2017

this is the moment when ben affleck made a rape joke... i mean here you can see who is trash and who is not pic.twitter.com/zwgOfJcF2j — ‏ً (@stormpiIott) November 13, 2017

ben affleck: i want to learn from my mistakes and be part of the solution!



also ben affleck: makes a joke about sexual harassment for literally no reason — lindsey | 23 (@waverIysearp) November 10, 2017

ben affleck Casually making a joke abt the sexual assault allegations in Hollywood is like Next level trash n i wish ezra wouldve clocked him since he was sitting the closest to him — ॢ (@hqjimn) November 14, 2017

The fact that Ben Affleck has the AUDACITY to make a joke about sexual assault in Hollywood, especially given his track record and the allegations against his brother, is baffling. https://t.co/aXwYnHQT5l — Jade Budowski (@jadebudowski) November 15, 2017

