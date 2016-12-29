Better late than never: Priyanka Chopra tries mannequin challenge

She maybe a little a late but Priyanka Chopra has finally tried her hand at the mannequin challenge. She made a video her team and posted it on her social media handles on Thursday.

“Freezing this moment forever..This is just a part of my India team- can’t believe I got them to stop working for 1min! See u in the new year,” the 34-year-old wrote with the post.

Priyanka is now off to Goa to celebrate her New Year’s Eve with friends and family.

On the professional front, she waiting for the release of her debut Punjabi production Sarvann and will be seen in Baywatch starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

