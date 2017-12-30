Biggest moments of Hollywood that made headlines in 2017

2017 saw some big moments in Hollywood, which made us drop or jaws and say “oh my god- did this just happen’. From the infamous goof up of the Best Picture category at the Oscars to the break up of actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, here’s a look at some of the biggest moments this year.

1. The Oscar goof up

When La La Land producer Jordon Horowitz accepted the Best Picture Oscar for his film La La Land, little did he know that he would be announcing that his film hadn’t won the Best Picture Award and instead the romantic drama Moonlight had won the coveted trophy. The gaffe was done by presenters, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, who had received the wrong Oscar Envelope. They had been given the envelope for Best Actress ( Emma Stone for La La Land), and in the midst of all this confusion, Beatty announced that the Ryan Gosling-Emma stone starrer had won the award.

2. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were married for eight years.

One might think that Hollywood couples announcing separation is a usual occurrence in the entertainment industry. However, when actors Anna Faris and Chris Pratt issued a joint statement together, announcing their separation, a million hearts were broken. And the news of their separation even made people question the “happily ever after” theory. Reports even suggested that, the separation happened because of the off-screen romance between actor Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. While the news about Pratts’ affair with Lawrence didn’t get much attention, the news about his separation with Anna after their marriage for eight years certainly was one of the biggest news making headlines this year.

3. Suicides of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington

Chris Cornell died in Detroit at age 52. (AP)

2016 was one year which saw the death of some of the biggest names in the music industry. The deaths of legends such as George Michael and David Bowie made people curse last year and many thought 2017 will perhaps be a better year. However, they were wrong. First Chris Cornell, the frontman of popular grunge band Soundgarden committed suicide. Then two months later, Cornell’s best friend who sang Hallelujagh at the Cornell’s funeral ceremony, Chester Bennington, frontman of the rock group, Linkin Park, too committed suicide. Both iconic singers committed suicide by asphyxiation and both were under severe depression. The deaths of the rock singers reignited the subject of depression.

Chester Bennington was the frontman of Linkin Park.

4. Harvey Weinstein and sexual predators

Accusations of sexual misconduct have piled up against Weinstein. (AP)

In September this year, actors Ashley Judd and Rose Mcgowan threw light on the monsters of Hollywood. The two actors spoke about being sexually harassed by big shot Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein- and ever since their accounts- the drip became a stream and many actors came out in the open naming and shaming their sexual predators and the didn’t shy away from naming some of the big icons in the industry including producer Brett Ratner and actor Dustin Hoffman.

5. Kevin Spacey’s daft cover up

US actor Kevin Spacey speaking at the Bits and Pretzels founders' and investors' festival in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP) (AP)

At the time when actors were bravely coming out and spoke about sexual harassment by big names in the industry, actor Anthony Wrapp accused Kevin Spacey of sexually harassing him, when Wrapp was only 14 years old. Spacey, quite tactfully decided to use the accusations as the best time to come out the closet and announce that he is homosexual. Not surprisingly, Spacey’s rather ill-timed confession, was slammed by many users online, and many felt that the Oscar winning actor was trying to win sympathy, after committing a shameful act. “This story has encouraged me to address other things in my life...I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay manm” he said in his tweet, right after he finished apologizing to Rapp for his “inappropriately drunken behaviour”.

