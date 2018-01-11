Bill Skarsgard says Pennywise the Clown visited him in dreams: Was a process of letting the monster go

After his spine-chilling performance as Pennywise the Clown in the horror-hit It, actor Bill Skarsgard said he was haunted by the character in his dreams after he was through with the film.

Skarsgard, 27, played the dreadful clown in the movie, which was based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name.

“I was home, done with the movie, and I started having very strange and vivid Pennywise dreams. Every night, he came and visited,” Skarsgard told Entertainment Weekly.

A post shared by Lea (@billskarsgarddarling_) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:50am PST

“It was in the shape of either me dealing with him, sort of Pennywise as a separate entity of me, and then also me as Pennywise in circumstances that I didn’t appreciate. Like, I’m Pennywise and I’m really upset that I’m out in public and people are looking at me,” he added.

However, Skarsgard does not think that his dreams have a deeper meaning.

“This was a process of letting go of the monster. It was amazing. It’s a daunting but exciting thing to sort of revisit him again,” he added.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the movie also featured Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff and Chosen Jacobs.

Follow @htshowbiz for more