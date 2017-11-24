 Billy Baldwin reminds Donald Trump of when he gatecrashed his party and hit on his wife | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Billy Baldwin reminds Donald Trump of when he gatecrashed his party and hit on his wife

Actor Billy Baldwin has accused US President Donald Trump of hitting on his wife after gate crashing a party two decades ago.

hollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2017 14:14 IST
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the US Coast Guard at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, on Thanksgiving.
President Donald Trump speaks to members of the US Coast Guard at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, on Thanksgiving.(AP)

Actor Billy Baldwin has accused US President Donald Trump of hitting on his wife after gate crashing a party two decades ago.

In response to a tweet from Donald Trump Jr about the latest sexual harassment allegations against Democratic Senator Al Franken, Baldwin said Trump once “hit on my wife” at a Manhattan hotel.

The tweet read: “Your Dad is a 5th degree black belt when it comes to sexual impropriety allegations. In fact, I once had a party at the Plaza Hotel, your father showed up uninvited & hit on my wife and invited her on his helicopter to Atlantic City.”

“She showed his fat a-- the door,” he added.

The 54-year-old, who has been married to Chynna Phillips since 1995, used to be cordial with Trump but has been a staunch critic since the campaign, regularly lashing out against him over Twitter.

Baldwin’s brother and fellow actor, Alec Baldwin has on several occasions drawn ire and acclaim for his Trump impersonation on Saturday Night Live.

