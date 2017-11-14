Black Hawk Down actor Tom Sizemore accused of touching 11-year-old co-star’s genitals

Actor Tom Sizemore was allegedly removed from set after an incident in which an 11-year-old actor alleged that he had touched her inappropriately. The Hollywood Reporter says that 12 people who worked on the set of the 2003 movie Born Killers confirmed that Sizemore had indeed been sent home and tensions were high.

According to the report, Sizemore, then 42, was sent home after the young actor’s parents complained to the producers that he had allegedly touched her genitals. Sizemore was reportedly spoken to and replied, “I’ve done a lot of awful things, and I’d never do anything with kids.”

Sizemore has had multiple run-ins with the law. He was convicted of assaulting several women, and is known to be an abuser of alcohol and drugs.

Several people who worked on the movie provided their accounts of what transpired. Charles Lago of DTLA Entertainment Group, who was Sizemore’s manager until his assault convictions said he was “not surprised.”

“He’s the most abhorrent person I’ve ever met in my life,” Lago said. “I heard something happened on the set but I didn’t realize it involved a child. It was hushed up.”

The actor in question is now 26, and requested to remain anonymous. She said she has hired a lawyer to take action against Sizemore and her parents.

The incident occurred during a promotional photo session which required the young actor to sit on Sizemore’s lap. “This is when Sizemore allegedly either rubbed his finger against the girl’s vagina or inserted it inside,” THR reported.

Tom Sizemore in a still from Saving Private Ryan.

Actor Robyn Adamson recalls the photoshoot, and the young actor’s reaction. At one point her eyes got just huge, like she could’ve vomited,” Adamson said. “I was watching her. She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was.”

“There was never any doubt,” production assistant Roi Maufas said. “He was this guy who was already known for making inappropriate comments, being drunk, being high. We’re talking about consistent behaviour, just being ‘Tom Sizemore’ on set every day. Then this happens. Guys reached for hammers.”

The film’s casting director complained to the legal department of the Screen Actor’s Guild to have Sizemore removed from the project immediately.

The young actor’s parents did not file a police complaint, and Sizemore returned to the sets for reshoots. The actor is known for playing tough guys in films such as Black Hawk Down and Saving Private Ryan.

