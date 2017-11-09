Blade Runner 2049: Despite critical acclaim (and Ryan Gosling), the film could suffer a Rs 500 crore loss

Despite opening to excellent reviews (a fresh 88% on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes), starring A-listers Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, and being directed by one of the most acclaimed modern filmmakers (Denis Villeneuve), Blade Runner 2049 is facing losses of over $80 million for production company Alcon Entertainment.

According to a report in the Hollywood Reporter, the science-fiction sequel is winding down its theatrical run with approximately $240 million grosses. In comparison, star Ryan Gosling’s 2016 Oscar-winning film La La Land took $445 million worldwide.

The report goes on to say that co-producers Sony Pictures will recoup their $110 million investment, but the film’s 165 minute running time, and dense plot proved to be too difficult a sell to mainstream audiences.

“The first film was very much a cult classic, which translates into a nice film. Despite this film’s excellent reviews, it could not really grow the audience beyond its core,” says Wall Street analyst Eric Handler of MKM Partners.

The film, produced on a hefty $155 million budget, was intended as a franchise-starter for Alcon, a company whose fate remains unclear after the major blow. It was previously reported in another THR story that the film would need to clear $400 million to be in the clear.

The first Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott and released in 1982 was also a box office disappointment. It grossed $33 million against a $28 million budget, but developed a strong cult following over the years.

