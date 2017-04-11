Brad Pitt spotted doing some ‘serious flirting’ with another A-list star

Weeks after some pictures surfaced in which Brad Pitt looked gaunt, he was spotted doing some “serious flirting” with another star at a private dinner.

Page Six reports that Pitt, 53, was spotted having a great time with Sienna Miller, 35, at a restaurant in Los Angeles. They had just attented the premiere of The Lost City of Z, a film produced by Pitt’s banner Plan B.

According to the witness, Pitt and Miller were “heavily enjoying each other’s company,” and “they were talking to each other all night.”

Cast member Sienna Miller poses at the premiere of the movie The Lost City of Z in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

Another source told Page Six that Pitt was “in very high spirits, which he hasn’t been for a long time. He seems to be over a hump.” This comes after he was spotted leaving an art studio looking thin and under the weather.

Pitt separated from his wife Angelina Jolie in October 2016. A bitter custody battle over their six children followed. However, it was recently reported that the two were finally on speaking terms, and were concentrating on co-parenting their children.

Miller on the other hand was last rumoured to be dating filmmaker Bennett Miller. She has one daughter with actor Tom Sturridge.

