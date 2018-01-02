Bumblebee to Aquaman: Check out the most awaited Hollywood films of 2018

If you thought 2017 was probably the biggest year for Hollywood in terms of big franchises, think again, because 2018 promises to be a step ahead. With sequels such as Deadpool 2 and The Incredibles 2, audiences know their safe bets, but there are also some first-time films under big franchises and cinematic universes that are keeping fans equally excited. Here’s the list of top five films that are expected to set the cash registers ringing this year!

Robert Downey Jr plays Iron Man in the Avengers series.

The Avengers: Infinity War

The magnum opus of the Marvel cinematic universe will see the coming together of all the Marvel superheroes: from Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man to Chris Pratt’s Star Lord. Together they’ll be fighting against their common enemy, Thanos. With the previous two instalments ruling the box-office collections across the globe, it’s highly likely that the third instalment will follow suit. The Avengers: Infinity War also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, and Bradley Cooper — could any film’s star cast get any cooler than this? And here’s the best part, the film releases in India a week earlier than the US.

Release: 27 April 2018

***

A volcano erupts, threatening man and beast in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Ever since the Mosasaurus leapt from a water body to eat Indominus Rex, fans of the ‘big lizards’ have been eagerly expecting the second (and overall fifth instalment) of the Jurassic World franchise. The film, titled Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, will follow the story of Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard), who return to the island to save the remaining dinosaurs, including the T Rex, from an impending volcanic eruption.

Release: 22 June 2018

***

Alden Ehrenreich (centre) plays the young Han Solo in the Star Wars spin-off.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

After the success of the first ever Star Wars spin-off, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, it came as no surprise when the makers of the cult franchise announced another spin-off. This time, the plot is based on the legendary character of Han Solo, which was played by actor Harrison Ford in the seven instalments of the Star Wars series. The film, which has been titled Solo: A Star Wars Story, follows the story of the young Han Solo, a smuggler before he met Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill) and Princess Leia (played by Carrie Fisher) in Star Wars Episode IV: a New Hope (1977), and explore his friendship with Chewbacca. Actor Alden Ehrenreich essays the role of Han Solo, while Donald Glover plays Lando Calrissian.

Release: May 25, 2018

***

Actor Jason Momoa plays Aquaman, the character that was recently seen in the Justice League film.

Aquaman

After saving the world from Steppenwolf and his army of nasty parademons who feed on fear, Jason Momoa returns as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman in the standalone film, titled Aquaman, as a part of the DC Extended Universe. Momoa’s portrayal of the half-Atlantean and half-human superhero received the thumbs up from both critics and fans, and everyone is eagerly anticipating the standalone instalment, which will explore Aquaman’s role in maintaining a fine balance between the “surface dwellers” and “people from his kingdom”.

Release: Dec 21, 2018

***

Bumblebee the Autobot, from the Transformers series, goes into hiding in California.

Bumblebee

The Transformers film franchise, despite its critics, has been one of the highest grossing Hollywood film franchises. One shouldn’t be surprised if its first ever spin-off, titled Bumblebee, adds more moolah to the franchise. Starring John Cena and Hailee Steinfeld, the film follows the story of Bumblebee the Autobot, on the run and hiding in California in 1987, some two decades before the events of the first film (2007).

Release: Dec 21, 2018

