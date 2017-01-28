Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ joint public memorial is in March

A joint public memorial will be held for actress Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds on March 25. A private funeral for Reynolds was held on January 6.

The service will take place at the Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, reported Variety.

The announcement was made by Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother and Debbie’s son, on his website.

“We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you. The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so,” Todd wrote.

In this 2011 file photo, Carrie Fisher kisses her mother, Debbie Reynolds, as they arrive at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP)

The statement was made exactly a month after Fisher died after suffering a heart attack at age 60 on December 27 last year.

Her mother, Reynolds had passed the very next day of Carrie’s death.