Carrie Fisher: Celebrities tweet tributes to Princess Leia

Hollywood actor Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died on Tuesday aged 60, her family said.

Celebrities and fellow actors flooded social media expressing their of shock and grief.

Star Wars creator George Lucas said, “Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colourful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess - feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. ... She will be missed by all.”

Star Wars actor Harrison Ford said, “Carrie was one-of-a-kind ... brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely ... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

“It’s never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all - whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away,” Star Wars actor Mark Hamill said.

Actor and writer Tina Fey said, “Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”

Actors also took to twitter to express their grief:

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher wore glitter in her hair. When I said I liked it, she ran her fingers through it and lobbed a handful at me. #TheGreatest 💔 pic.twitter.com/T7NWGdJp8w — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

The Force will never be the same pic.twitter.com/4G7OzU2zTr — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 28, 2016

Read this book In case you need reminding. God Bless You Carrie Fisher. 🙏🏻. pic.twitter.com/vMbXyjt6UY — Madonna (@Madonna) December 28, 2016

Very saddened to see another beautiful light leaving us too soon. RIP #CarrieFisher. May you continue to be held in Gods warm embrace. pic.twitter.com/FMV3PRtksP — Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

So sad to hear about Carrie Fisher passing away. She will be loved and remembered by us all. Forever Princess Leia 💫 — Meredith Foster (@MeredithFoster) December 28, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

She loved to give one the oddest and most randomly silly presents. These are the last three things she gave me. #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/qmI7YWqlZ6 — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016

Rip to this amazing woman You have had an incredible life. I have be honored to watch it. ❤️️ #rip A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:27am PST

