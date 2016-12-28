 Carrie Fisher: Celebrities tweet tributes to Princess Leia | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 28, 2016-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Carrie Fisher: Celebrities tweet tributes to Princess Leia

hollywood Updated: Dec 28, 2016 09:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Highlight Story

Hollywood actor Carrie Fisher, aka Princess Leia from Star Wars, died late Tuesday.

Hollywood actor Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films, died on Tuesday aged 60, her family said.

Celebrities and fellow actors flooded social media expressing their of shock and grief.

Star Wars creator George Lucas said, “Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colourful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess - feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. ... She will be missed by all.”

Read more

Star Wars actor Harrison Ford said, “Carrie was one-of-a-kind ... brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely ... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.”

“It’s never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all - whether she liked it or not. She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away,” Star Wars actor Mark Hamill said.

Read more

Actor and writer Tina Fey said, “Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone.”

Actors also took to twitter to express their grief:

Rip to this amazing woman You have had an incredible life. I have be honored to watch it. ❤️️ #rip

A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<