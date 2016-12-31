Casting call for animated Spider Man film hints at black spidey

Sony may not have released any details of its untitled animated Spider-Man movie, but a casting call for the project has sparked rumours that it could be a black character.

Codenamed Cabin Fever, it is rumored to follow “the adventures of two unlikely friends, Terrence and Pete”, reported Ace Showbiz.

A male aged 13 - 15, Terrence is “a young African-American/Puerto Rican teen from Brooklyn; he is new to this suburban school and now feeling out of place, overwhelmed, pressured with new responsibilities, and dealing with puberty; while trying to fit in he must do his best to stay out of trouble; along the way in developing his identity he’s losing old friends but now making a new one, Pete.”

Meanwhile, Pete is “a young, slightly geeky, Asian-American teen; he’s smart, sweet, and encouraging; although very unlike any of the friends Terrence had in his old Brooklyn neighbourhood, Pete proves to be a good fit for Terrence making good decisions.”