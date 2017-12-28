Chance the Rapper slams Netflix and Will Smith’s Bright on Twitter

Chance the Rapper has criticised Netflix’s Bright, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, for treating racism in a shallow manner.

Directed by David Ayer, the movie imagines an alternate reality in which humans, orcs, elves, and fairies cohabit the planet. Orcs, however, are the new minority. Joel Edgerton plays Jakoby, a new orc LAPD officer assigned as the partner to Will Smith’s Ward.

The character is referred to in the film by other cops as ‘the diversity hire,’ while another character taunts Jakoby with ‘listen to your master’ when Ward orders him to get in the car.

Amid all the controversy surrounding the film, Chance the Rapper turned to Twitter to initiate a discussion with fans about Bright’s underlying messages.

Wondering how you guys are feeling about the lynched ork in #Brightmovie — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

I found the way they tried to illustrate americas racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow. #Brightmovie — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in #Bright live in a timeline where racism is gone... cause we hate ork now 🤨 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

I think the idea is that they’re a step below bottom of the spectrum blackness. Which is why Will’s character, the Mexican cop and the ork have that dialogue in the street. https://t.co/LaFMysw2WG — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

I tried to look at it that way but a few minutes into the movie they make wills character say "Fairy Lives don’t Matter" https://t.co/j721N38cdR — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

He wrote, “Wondering how you guys are feeling about the lynched ork [sic] in #Brightmovie.”

One user replied and said that Bright is “an exact representation of the social injustices minorities face.”

To which, he replied, “I found the way they tried to illustrate (America’s) racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow.”

The rapper continued, “I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in #Bright live in a timeline where racism is gone because we hate ork now.”

Another user suggested that maybe the movie wasn’t intended to spark so much debate and deep discussion but was instead created as just another “interesting story.”

Chance admitted that he initially tried to view Bright as just another film but that quickly changed when he heard Will Smith’s character (police officer Daryl Ward) say, “Fairy Lives Don’t Matter,”

“I tried to look at it that way but a few minutes into the movie they make (Will’s) character say “Fairy Lives don’t Matter,” he tweeted. The line is a spin on the Black Lives Matter movement that began during the riots in Ferguson.

Bright stars Will Smith, Noomi Rapace and Joel Edgerton in pivotal roles.

