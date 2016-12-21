Check out this new xXx 3 poster featuring Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel

Both the team and the fans are all set for xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’s January release, and to pump up the excitement even further, a fresh poster of Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut has been released on social media.

The official Twitter handle of the film recently shared a new poster featuring all the leads of the film - Vin Diesel, Deepika, Ruby Rose and Nina Dobrev and Donnie Yen.

Now that's a team he can work with. Xander Cage is back in the new poster for #xXxTheMovie. In theatres January 20th. pic.twitter.com/Km5W7jZ3IN — xXx Return of Xander (@xxxMovie) December 19, 2016

Directed by DJ Caruso, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is slated to hit the big screens on January 20, 2017.

