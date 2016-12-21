Chicken poop for the soul: Hilarious video mauls Will Smith’s Collateral Beauty

‘A Chernobyl of toxic sentimentality’, ‘At the end of it, I screamed the way Polar Bears are supposed to when they get their tongues frozen to the ice’. These are just a couple of blurbs featured in a hilarious new video mocking Will Smith’s new movie Collateral Beauty.

The video, from YouTube channel ScreenCrush, pokes fun at the film by splicing in the most venomous reviews in between overly-sentimental shots of Will Smith.

Movie trailers often use gushing blurbs to attract audiences, and films like Collateral Beauty - a star-studded (Keira Knightley! Helen Mirren! Kate Winslet! Edward Norton!) holiday dramedy - are often the most abusive of this trend. But no one could have imagined the critical mauling Smith’s film would receive. It currently sits at 14% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

We wonder if there’s any room for The Hindustan Times review, which called it ‘a disappointing waste of talent like nothing we have ever seen before’.

