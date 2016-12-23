 Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence reveal the weirdest places they’ve had sex | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 23, 2016-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence reveal the weirdest places they’ve had sex

hollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2016 14:40 IST
IANS
Highlight Story

Cast members Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt pose during a photo call for the movie Passengers in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

Chris Pratt says he has had sex in an aeroplane’s bathroom, where he ‘hung from the ceiling by my feet, like a bat.’

Pratt and his Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence revealed the strangest place they ever had sex, reports people.com.

Lawrence, on the other hand, said she likes to keep things more low key.

“I don’t really have anything, I like being safe. That’s what really turns me on, being safe,” Lawrence said.

Passengers is a romantic science fiction thriller film directed by Morten Tyldum and written by Jon Spaihts.

Read more

It stars Pratt and Lawrence as two people who wake up 90 years too soon from an induced hibernation on board a spaceship bound for a new planet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<