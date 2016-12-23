Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence reveal the weirdest places they’ve had sex

Chris Pratt says he has had sex in an aeroplane’s bathroom, where he ‘hung from the ceiling by my feet, like a bat.’

Pratt and his Passengers co-star Jennifer Lawrence revealed the strangest place they ever had sex, reports people.com.

Lawrence, on the other hand, said she likes to keep things more low key.

“I don’t really have anything, I like being safe. That’s what really turns me on, being safe,” Lawrence said.

Passengers is a romantic science fiction thriller film directed by Morten Tyldum and written by Jon Spaihts.

It stars Pratt and Lawrence as two people who wake up 90 years too soon from an induced hibernation on board a spaceship bound for a new planet.

