Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard ditch heels, run from dinos in Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom clip

Bryce Dallas Howard finally realised that heels aren’t a good option well when you work for a dinosaur park. In a new clip from the upcoming sequel to 2015 blockbuster hit Jurassic World, the actor is seen to have ditched her heels in favour of some sturdy boots as she runs away from dinosaurs.

The clip from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was shared by the film’s lead actor, Chris Pratt on in Instagram account from the ‘Seahawks game’ on Monday. “I’m at the Seahawks game! Living my dream. Feeling very blessed. Thanks to Universal, for this trip which is tied in to teasing the trailer for #JurassicWorld,” he wrote as the caption.

In the video, Pratt’s character, Owen comes tumbling down a hill screaming at Bryce’s Claire and a young man to run. Behind him is a horde of dinosaurs screeching loudly and an erupting volcano. Claire looks on in shock before deciding to run for her life. The volcano spews fiery rocks and lava as our hero try to escape the dinos.

The full trailer for the sequel will be out on Thursday.

Another clip from the film was released in late November in which Pratt was seen playing with a baby dinosaur who was adorably fussing against his hand.

Jurassic World was made on a budget of $150 million and made $1.672 billion at the box office.The film, directed by Colin Trevorrow, was the fourth part in the Jurassic franchise, kicked off by Steven Spielberg in 1993. Trevorrow dropped out of directing the sequel in favour of Star Wars Episode IX, but has since departed that project too.

Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom is directed by JA Bayona and is scheduled for a June 2018 release.

