Chris Pratt files for divorce from wife of eight years Anna Faris

Actor Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from actress Anna Faris. According to tmz.com, Pratt filed legal documents on Friday to end his 8-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Faris filed her response to the divorce at exactly the same time and the two documents are similar. They are both asking for joint custody of 5-year-old Jack and have listed July 13 as the date of separation.

They issued a statement on August 6 announcing their separation.

Also, sources connected to two told tmz.com that the divorce is “totally amicable.”