Chris Pratt’s comments on hunting, Twitter doesn’t like it at all

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt has come under the scanner of Twitteratis after congratulating a hunter who shared a picture of a slaughtered deer.

During a recent Q&A on Twitter, a fan asked what his favourite animal is to kill.

While responding to the fan’s photo of herself and a deer she had just killed, the 38-year-old-actor wrote, “I like it all but it’s hard to beat a good elk hunt. Congrats on your deer!”

But, this comment did not go too well with the users of the micro-blogging site as the ‘Passengers’ star was soon bombarded by fans.

One user wrote, “2017 and people still hunt? STILL?? Literally how.”

Pratt responded with a tweet, which he has since deleted, offering a brief primer on hunting. “Literally? People hunt by using modern firearm, archery or muzzle loading equipment. There’s an application process for licenses and tags which are available only during short, strictly enforced seasons. One must complete a hunter’s safety test to be eligible. I hope this helps.”

As for why the tweet was deleted, the reason likely stems from the barrage of anti-hunting tweets that followed, such as these:

“Knew Christ Pratt was a hunting fan already, but seeing him congratulate someone on the slaughter of a deer on twitter? Ugh,” wrote another user.

Another user wrote, “Wow I never thought I’d ever stop being a huge fan of Chris Pratt, then I discovered he supports hunting. Wow.”

“Chris Pratt supporting hunting, not cool babe, not cool at all,” wrote another user.

In 2015 too, Chris was widely criticised when he discussed his love of hunting.