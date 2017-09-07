Christian Bale is changing before our eyes; see pics of his insane transformation

Christian Bale is known to dive deep into his characters, both physically and emotionally. How he plays former American Vice President, Dick Cheney, in the upcoming biopic remains to be seen, but we know the Oscar-winning star is leaving no stone unturned as far as his appearance goes.

New photos of Bale show the actor looking almost unrecognisable. He has packed on the pounds, and dyed his eyebrows to match Cheney’s. The film is still a month away from shooting, so he’ll probably do something with his hair too in the meantime.

Cheney served under George W Bush, and is considered by many as the mastermind behind the war in Afghanistan and Iraq that were started during Bush’s tenure.

And this isn’t the first time Bale has undergone a severe physical transformation for a role either. He lost over 30 kgs for the Machinist, and gained 15 kgs in muscle to play Batman soon after that. He then lost weight again for director David O Russell’s The Fighter, and put some on for his role in Russell’s follow-up, American Hustle.

Backseat - that’s what the Cheney film is called - is directed by Oscar-winner Adam McKay. The film also stars Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Bill Pullman and Sam Rockwell, as Bush.

