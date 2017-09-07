Christian Bale is changing before our eyes; see pics of his insane transformation
Christian Bale is at it again, doing what he does best: Going through an insane physical transformation. The Oscar-winner has packed on the pounds to play former US VP Dick Cheney for a new biopic.hollywood Updated: Sep 07, 2017 13:37 IST
Christian Bale is known to dive deep into his characters, both physically and emotionally. How he plays former American Vice President, Dick Cheney, in the upcoming biopic remains to be seen, but we know the Oscar-winning star is leaving no stone unturned as far as his appearance goes.
New photos of Bale show the actor looking almost unrecognisable. He has packed on the pounds, and dyed his eyebrows to match Cheney’s. The film is still a month away from shooting, so he’ll probably do something with his hair too in the meantime.
Christian Bale memamerkan penampilan barunya saat menghadiri acara Festival Film Telluride tahun 2017 pada hari Minggu (03/09) di Telluride, Colorado, Amerika Serikat. . Kabarnya, penampilan terbaru Christian Bale dipersiapkan untuk proyek film terbaru, yang masih dirahasiakan judulnya. Namun, film tersebut diangkat berdasarkan biografi Adam McKay, dan Christian Bale akan memainkan tokoh mantan wakil presiden Amerika Serikat, Dick Cheney. . Christian Bale memang terkenal karena totalitasnya dalam berakting. Demi menyempurnakan perannya, ia rela diet sangat berat untuk mendapatkan tubuh yang kurus. Atau sebaliknya, ia beberapa kali terlihat sangat gemuk di beberapa film. . 📸: justjared.com #infia #infiashowbiz #christianbale
Cheney served under George W Bush, and is considered by many as the mastermind behind the war in Afghanistan and Iraq that were started during Bush’s tenure.
And this isn’t the first time Bale has undergone a severe physical transformation for a role either. He lost over 30 kgs for the Machinist, and gained 15 kgs in muscle to play Batman soon after that. He then lost weight again for director David O Russell’s The Fighter, and put some on for his role in Russell’s follow-up, American Hustle.
Depois de emagrecer 28kg em 2014 para o filme 'O Operário', o astro #ChristianBale agora precisou engordar para seu novo papel nos cinemas. Ao prestigiar um festival de cinema, ele exibiu ois quilinhos a mais conquistados para viver o norte-americano #DickCheney, ex-vice-presidente do governo de #GeorgeWBush.
Backseat - that’s what the Cheney film is called - is directed by Oscar-winner Adam McKay. The film also stars Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Bill Pullman and Sam Rockwell, as Bush.
