Christopher Nolan offers half-apology for harsh comments against Netflix: They’re selling nightmares as innovation

A few months back Christopher Nolan criticised streaming giant Netflix for the effect it has had on Hollywood. Now, in a recent interview, Nolan has admitted that he wrote to Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos to apologise for his fierce criticism of the service, according to The Independent.

The apology he sent Sarandos isn’t strictly a reversal of any of these opinions. Nolan said, “I should have been more polite. I said what I believe, but I was undiplomatic in the way I expressed it. I wasn’t giving any context to the frankly revolutionary nature of what Netflix has done. It’s extraordinary. They need appropriate respect for that, which I have.”

However, the director still believes the industry should respect the theatrical release model.

Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos attends Netflix's Stranger Things 2 premiere in Westwood, California. (AFP)

“My entire adult life they have released straight-to-video films. As a filmmaker, when I was starting out in the ‘90s, your nightmare was the straight-to-video release. There’s nothing new about it, what’s different and new about it is selling it to Wall Street as innovation or disruption,” noted Nolan.

Nolan has said before he believes in the business model Amazon is working under for its original films. Unlike Netflix, Amazon releases its movies theatrically for 90 days, 2016’s Manchester by the Sea, before bringing it to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Nolan has publicly refused to work with Netflix in the past.

